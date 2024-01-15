Dallas Gets Crushed, Miami’s Tua Problem, Detroit’s Big Night, and Rookie QB Magic With Cousin Sal

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss the Cowboys’ loss to the Packers in what was likely Mike McCarthy’s last game as head coach (1:18); the game of the weekend, Rams-Lions (16:14); C.J. Stroud and the Texans beating the Browns (24:27); and Dolphins-Chiefs (29:10). They then go through an abbreviated Guess the Lines, look at the possible divisional-round matchups, and share more wild-card weekend observations (37:58).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Cousin Sal
Producer: Kyle Crichton
