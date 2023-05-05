Draymond’s Still Got It, the AD Roller Coaster, and the Giannis Clock

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Wosny Lambre to discuss the Warriors’ Game 2 blowout win over the Lakers, Anthony Davis’s fluctuating performance, Celtics-76ers, Knicks-Heat, the possibility of a sweep in Suns-Nuggets, the Bucks firing head coach Mike Budenholzer, and more (3:33). Then Bill is joined by NFL Network’s Peter Schrager to talk NFL draft grades, Aaron Rodgers in New York, AFC East odds, NFC sleepers, and more (53:34).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Peter Schrager and Wosny Lambre
Producer: Kyle Crichton
