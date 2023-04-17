 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A Lakers Revival, KD vs. Kawhi, GSW-Kings Bliss, and an NBA Weekend Recap With Ryen Russillo

Bill and Ryen recap the start of the NBA playoffs

By Bill Simmons and Ryen Russillo
Los Angeles Lakers v Memphis Grizzlies - Game One Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo to recap the start of the NBA playoffs! They discuss all the Sunday games, including the “Zombie Heat” stealing Game 1 in Milwaukee, Lakers-Grizzlies, Russell Westbrook’s impact in the Clippers’ win vs. the Suns, and Timberwolves-Nuggets (1:26). Then they cover the Saturday games, including the Warriors-Kings instant classic, the Knicks’ win over the Cavs in a physical Game 1, 76ers-Nets, and Hawks-Celtics (1:02:30).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Ryen Russillo
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Bill Simmons Podcast

The Latest

The 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs Entrance Survey

Is anyone going to beat the Bruins? Can Connor McDavid get over the hump? Can the Toronto Maple Leafs win one (1) single series?

By The Ringer Staff
Play

Why the 2023 NFL Draft Is One of the Most Unique Ever

Solak also explains why this draft class could be a sign of a changing league to come

By Ben Solak

FA Cup Semi Finals and the Mystery of the NWSL

Flo Lloyd-Hughes is joined by Gilly Flaherty, Kate Longhurst and Becky Taylor-Gill to discuss the Women’s FA Cup semi finals between United-Brighton

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes

Eleven Thoughts and Questions From the NBA Playoff Openers

What do the injuries to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Ja Morant mean for the first round? With all eight series underway, we examine ailing stars, the Cavaliers’ glaring weakness, Old Man LeBron, and more.

By Michael Pina

Joyce Vance on the Abortion Pill Ruling and Donald Trump’s Legal Troubles

Bakari is joined by law professor and NBC legal analyst Joyce Vance

By Bakari Sellers

Film Vs. Food Criticism, Top Five Culinary Cultures, and Pizza With Maia and Alex Shibutani

Dave and Chris are joined by two-time Olympic medalists, figure skaters Maia and Alex Shibutani

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying