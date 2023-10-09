A Cowboys Pity Party, Tank-a-Belichick, Brock Purdy’s Ascent, and Guess the Lines With Cousin Sal

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss the 49ers’ landslide victory over the Cowboys and another drastic Patriots loss (2:07), before talking Broncos-Jets, Ravens-Steelers, Bengals-Cardinals, Lions-Panthers, Vikings-Chiefs, updated MVP odds, cross-off teams, and more (21:37). Next, they guess the lines for NFL Week 6 (49:35), before closing the show with Parent Corner (1:16:42).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Cousin Sal
Producer: Kyle Crichton
