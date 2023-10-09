 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A Cowboys Pity Party, Tank-a-Belichick, Brock Purdy’s Ascent, and Guess the Lines With Cousin Sal

Bill and Cousin Sal break down the 49ers’ decisive victory before talking through the rest of Sunday night’s games

By Bill Simmons and Cousin Sal Iacono
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss the 49ers’ landslide victory over the Cowboys and another drastic Patriots loss (2:07), before talking Broncos-Jets, Ravens-Steelers, Bengals-Cardinals, Lions-Panthers, Vikings-Chiefs, updated MVP odds, cross-off teams, and more (21:37). Next, they guess the lines for NFL Week 6 (49:35), before closing the show with Parent Corner (1:16:42).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Cousin Sal
Producer: Kyle Crichton

