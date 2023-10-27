 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A 72-Hour NBA Binge With Rob Mahoney, Searching for an NFL Alpha Dog With Peter Schrager, Plus Million-Dollar Picks

Things are looking up for Victor Wembanyama and Zion Williamson

By Bill Simmons
Photo by Tyler Ross/NBAE via Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Rob Mahoney to discuss the first three days of the NBA season, including Suns-Lakers, 76ers-Bucks, and Knicks-Celtics, as well as encouraging Zion Williamson thoughts, Victor Wembanyama living up to the hype, Grizzlies concern, and more (1:11). Then, Bill is joined by Peter Schrager of NFL Network and Fox Sports to try and identify which teams can actually make a postseason run, before gauging the Texans’ ceiling, discussing a turbulent Browns season, learning about Tyson Bagent, and more (41:55). Finally, Bill makes his Million-Dollar Picks for NFL Week 8 (1:39:57).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Peter Schrager and Rob Mahoney
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

