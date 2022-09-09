 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Buffalo’s Ram Sandwich, Plus Week 1’s Million-Dollar Picks With Peter Schrager and Benjamin Solak

Bill reacts to the Bills’ dominant win in L.A. before talking Super Bowl contenders and previewing the best matchups of NFL opening weekend

By Bill Simmons and Ben Solak
Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons shares his thoughts on the Bills’ win over the Rams (2:24), before he is joined by NFL Network’s Peter Schrager to discuss this year’s Super Bowl contenders, why the Chiefs are both of their Super Bowl picks, the case for the Packers to win the NFC, and more (12:45), before they kick around a few bets for Million-Dollar Picks (36:16). Then, Bill talks with The Ringer’s Benjamin Solak about some of his favorite Week 1 matchups to bet, including Buccaneers-Cowboys, Eagles-Lions, Jaguars-Commanders, Patriots-Dolphins, 49ers-Bears, and more (1:04:07). Finally, after much deliberation, Bill reveals the Million Dollar Picks for NFL Week 1 (1:30:38).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Peter Schrager and Benjamin Solak
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

