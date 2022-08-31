The First Annual “My Guy” Fantasy Football Preview. Plus, the Philly Super Bowl Hype Train Is Here!

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Danny Kelly, Craig Horlbeck, and Danny Heifetz of The Ringer Fantasy Football Show for the “My Guy” Fantasy Football Draft, where they identify NFL players who fit unique categories on draft day (2:05). Then Bill talks with Sheil Kapadia about the developing Super Bowl buzz surrounding the Eagles, expectations for QB Jalen Hurts, NFC Super Bowl contenders, and more (1:00:14).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Danny Heifetz, Craig Horlbeck, Danny Kelly and Sheil Kapadia
Producer: Kyle Crichton
