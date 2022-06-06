 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Warriors Strike Back, Kyrie Destinations, and Sacramento on the Clock With Ryen Russillo

Bill and Russillo react to Golden State’s Game 2 victory before addressing the rumors of Phil Knight buying the Trail Blazers

By Bill Simmons and Ryen Russillo
Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo to discuss the Warriors’ Game 2 NBA Finals win over the Celtics, the Warriors’ defense being the story of the game, Draymond Green’s impact, the best closing five for each team, Klay Thompson’s struggles, officiating, and more (1:20). Then, they hit a bunch of other NBA topics including Kyrie Irving trade buzz, rumors of Phil Knight buying the Trail Blazers, what the Kings will do with their no. 4 overall draft pick, and more (1:17:21).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Ryen Russillo
Producer: Kyle Crichton

