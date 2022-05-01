 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Part 1: Overreactions from Celts-Bucks and Grizz-GSW With Ryen Russillo

Bill reveals his concern level for the Celtics after some bad signs in Game 1

By Bill Simmons and Ryen Russillo
Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images


In Part 1 of a two-part podcast, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo to discuss Golden State’s Game 1 win in Memphis, Draymond’s ejection, and how they think the rest of the series plays out (1:14). Then, they get to Milwaukee’s impressive Game 1 win in Boston, why this series is personal for Jrue Holiday, and what Bill’s level of concern is after some bad signs from the Celtics (43:55).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Ryen Russillo
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

