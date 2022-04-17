

In Part 1 of a two-part podcast, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo to discuss Jayson Tatum’s buzzer-beater in the Celtics’ Game 1 win over the Nets, Kyrie Irving’s 39-point performance, speculation on the rest of the series, the 76ers’ Game 1 victory over the Raptors, Tyrese Maxey, other Round 1 observations, and more.

Host: Bill Simmons

Guest: Ryen Russillo

Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

In Part 2, Bill and Russillo discuss Chris Paul and the Suns dismantling the Pelicans, hope for the Warriors, the Timberwolves’ Game 1 upset over the Grizzlies, the joy of watching Anthony Edwards, the Mavericks’ loss to the Jazz, Hawks-Heat, and more!

