An Epic Celtics Win, Kyrie the Perfect Villain, and Maxey’s Big Leap With Ryen Russillo

All that, plus an appreciation of Anthony Edwards

By Bill Simmons and Ryen Russillo
Brooklyn Nets v Boston Celtics - Game One Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images


In Part 1 of a two-part podcast, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo to discuss Jayson Tatum’s buzzer-beater in the Celtics’ Game 1 win over the Nets, Kyrie Irving’s 39-point performance, speculation on the rest of the series, the 76ers’ Game 1 victory over the Raptors, Tyrese Maxey, other Round 1 observations, and more.

Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Ryen Russillo
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

In Part 2, Bill and Russillo discuss Chris Paul and the Suns dismantling the Pelicans, hope for the Warriors, the Timberwolves’ Game 1 upset over the Grizzlies, the joy of watching Anthony Edwards, the Mavericks’ loss to the Jazz, Hawks-Heat, and more!

Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Ryen Russillo
Producer: Kyle Crichton

