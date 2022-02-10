 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Trade Deadline Mega-pod: Harden-for-Simmons, the Perfect LeBron Trade, and the NBA’s Merry-Go-Round Era

Find all parts of the trade deadline edition of ‘The Bill Simmons Podcast’ here

By Bill Simmons, Kevin O'Connor, Rob Mahoney, Chris Ryan, and Wosny Lambre
Brooklyn Nets v Sacramento Kings Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Part 1: Harden-for-Simmons Finally Happens!


In Part 1 of the NBA trade deadline podcast, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Chris Ryan, Kevin O’Connor, and Rob Mahoney to discuss the 76ers trading Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and two first-round draft picks to the Nets for James Harden and Paul Millsap.

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Chris Ryan, Kevin O’Connor, and Rob Mahoney
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Part 2: The Perfect LeBron Trade

In Part 2, Bill is joined by Chris Ryan, Kevin O’Connor, and Wosny Lambre for more Nets-Sixers trade talk, including paying James Harden going forward, everyone’s bad behavior getting rewarded, and why Harden can return to his top form. Then, they break down the Mavericks sending Kristaps Porzingis and a second-round pick to the Wizards for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans, the Lakers standing pat, and the Celtics shipping Dennis Schröder to the Rockets after acquiring Derrick White.

Part 3: The NBA’s Merry-Go-Round Era With Wosny Lambre, Kevin O’Connor, and J. Kyle Mann

In Part 3, Bill is joined by Kevin O’Connor, Wosny Lambre, and J. Kyle Mann to talk about the Knicks and Lakers standing pat, how it’ll impact LeBron’s future in L.A., and why the league is so much deeper than it was just a few years ago. Then they get into the “merry-go-round era” in the league right now and whether fans actually like the product it creates.

