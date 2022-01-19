 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Brooklyn’s Bad Luck, Lakers Scapegoats, and Kyler’s Big Whiff With Raja Bell and Joe House

Bill discusses recent NBA news and the Cardinals wild-card loss to the Rams

By Bill Simmons, Raja Bell, and Joe House
Brooklyn Nets v Cleveland Cavaliers Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Raja Bell to discuss Kevin Durant’s injury and how it fit right into their unlucky season. They also discuss the Lakers’ lackluster regular season and poorly constructed roster, the formidable Cavaliers, the exciting Grizzlies, and more (3:28). Then Bill talks with Joe House about the NBA All-Star ballot, the Cardinals’ wild-card loss to the Rams, an NFL divisional-round preview, a golf season primer, and more (1:03:50).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Raja Bell and Joe House
Producer: Kyle Crichton

