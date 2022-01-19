Brooklyn’s Bad Luck, Lakers Scapegoats, and Kyler’s Big Whiff With Raja Bell and Joe House



The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Raja Bell to discuss Kevin Durant’s injury and how it fit right into their unlucky season. They also discuss the Lakers’ lackluster regular season and poorly constructed roster, the formidable Cavaliers, the exciting Grizzlies, and more (3:28). Then Bill talks with Joe House about the NBA All-Star ballot, the Cardinals’ wild-card loss to the Rams, an NFL divisional-round preview, a golf season primer, and more (1:03:50).

Host: Bill Simmons

Guests: Raja Bell and Joe House

Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS