Buffalo’s Revenge, Washington’s Disgrace, the Endless NFL Season, and Guess the Lines With Cousin Sal

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss the Cowboys drubbing the Washington Football Team, Eagles-Giants, the Bills’ win over the Patriots, 49ers-Titans, the Texans’ upset win over the Chargers, Jaguars-Jets, Seahawks-Bears, Browns-Packers, Rams-Vikings, Cardinals-Colts, the playoff picture, and more (1:44). Then they guess the lines for NFL Week 17 (38:01) before closing the show with Parent Corner (1:03:20).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Cousin Sal
Producer: Kyle Crichton
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS