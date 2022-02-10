 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jon Favreau and Boba Fett

Everything You Need to Know About the Season Finale of ‘The Book of Boba Fett’

Contributors: Ringer Staff

Unsettled scores. Betrayal. And some fatherly love. The Season 1 finale of The Book of Boba Fett had it all—plus lots and lots of death among the spice-loving Pykes. The Ringer takes a deep dive into “In the Name of Honor,” which concludes Boba Fett’s reinvention journey from a bounty hunter to Tatooine’s daimyo. Follow along below:

