Everything You Need to Know About the Season Finale of ‘The Book of Boba Fett’

Unsettled scores. Betrayal. And some fatherly love. The Season 1 finale of The Book of Boba Fett had it all—plus lots and lots of death among the spice-loving Pykes. The Ringer takes a deep dive into “In the Name of Honor,” which concludes Boba Fett’s reinvention journey from a bounty hunter to Tatooine’s daimyo. Follow along below:
Feb 7, 2022, 7:43pm EST
Feb 7, 2022, 7:43pm EST
February 10
What Does the ‘Book of Boba Fett’ Finale Mean for ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3?
In stealing the spotlight from Boba Fett, Din Djarin and Grogu answered the biggest question left over from the second season of ‘The Mandalorian,’ but they also created new plot threads. What might lie ahead for them in Season 3?
February 10
‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Exit Survey
With Mando (and another friend) by his side, our titular bounty hunter went to war in an action-filled finale. Now it’s time to decide how we felt about it.
February 9
‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Season Finale Instant Reactions
Plus, previewing Season 3 of ‘The Mandalorian’ and a round of "12 Questions to Midnight" with Carey Jones
February 9
‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Finale Breakdown: The Cracks in the Fett Foundation
"In the Name of Honor" restored its titular hero to the spotlight, but in so doing, made it even less clear why he was there in the first place
February 7
‘The Book Of Boba Fett’ Mailbag and Predictions
Mal, Joanna, and Charles answer your ‘Star Wars’ questions