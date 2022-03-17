 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Villarreal Victorious, Throwback Atleti, and Liverpool Maintain Momentum

Musa and Ryan discuss Champions League round of 16 results, including Villarreal’s phenomenal victory over Juventus

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Juventus v Villarreal CF: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images


The Champions League round of 16 wrapped up this week, so Musa and Ryan begin in Turin, where Villarreal pulled off a phenomenal result to eliminate Juventus (04:30). They chat about Benfica and Chelsea progressing (11:47) as well as Atleti showing flashes of the old vintage, beating Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford (19:19). There’s also chat about some key midweek games in Germany, Spurs’ win over Brighton, and Arsenal’s defeat to Liverpool (39:18).

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

