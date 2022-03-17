Villarreal Victorious, Throwback Atleti, and Liverpool Maintain Momentum

The Champions League round of 16 wrapped up this week, so Musa and Ryan begin in Turin, where Villarreal pulled off a phenomenal result to eliminate Juventus (04:30). They chat about Benfica and Chelsea progressing (11:47) as well as Atleti showing flashes of the old vintage, beating Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford (19:19). There’s also chat about some key midweek games in Germany, Spurs’ win over Brighton, and Arsenal’s defeat to Liverpool (39:18).
Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely
