First Round QB Bust Rate Update. Plus, Diggs Fallout and an NFL QB Tiers Preview With Mike Sando.



Russillo begins with his first-round QB bust rankings (0:35). Then, The Athletic’s Mike Sando comes on to discuss the Stefon Diggs trade, break down the rest of the NFL offseason, and share some insight on his QB tiers (13:41). Plus, Ceruti and Kyle join for a Final Four Alliance pick (58:32) and Life Advice (61:27)! Is it possible to reintegrate a friend who got out of prison into our group?

Host: Ryen Russillo

Guest: Mike Sando

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Kyle Crichton, and Mike Wargon

