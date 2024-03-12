Cousins to Atlanta, Saquon and the RB Market, Fields’s Future, and More on NFL Free Agency With Kevin Clark

Russillo starts the show by sharing his thoughts on the start of NFL free agency (0:37). Then he’s joined by ESPN and Omaha Productions’ Kevin Clark to break down Kirk Cousins signing with Atlanta, discuss the running back market, and even touch on the state of Formula One (12:06). Plus, another Alliance Parlay (48:20) and a heavy edition of Life Advice with Ceruti and Kyle (53:21)!
Check us out on Youtube for exclusive clips, live streams, and more at Ryen Russillo
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Kevin Clark
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Kyle Crichton, and Mike Wargon
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS