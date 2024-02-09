 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Official Super Bowl LVIII Pick, Troy Aikman on Dealing With Extra Prep Time, and Life Advice

Plus, some Valentine’s Day tips

By Ryen Russillo
Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images


Russillo starts the show by revealing his pick for Super Bowl LVIII (0:44). Then, he’s joined by Troy Aikman to discuss the differences that playing in a Super Bowl presents, weigh in on both quarterbacks, and share how his teams dealt with extra prep time (13:17). Plus, Life Advice with Ceruti and Kyle! How to handle Valentine’s Day when traveling solo (38:05).

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Troy Aikman
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Kyle Crichton, and Mike Wargon

