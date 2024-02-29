Wemby DPOY, LeBron’s Contract, Trae Trades, and Ranking the 2021 NBA Draft Class. Plus, Andre Iguodala.

Russillo opens by discussing the Lakers-Clippers thriller, what LeBron’s next contract should look like, and whether Victor Wembanyama can win Defensive Player of the Year (0:42). Then he is joined by former NBA All-Star Andre Iguodala to talk Allen Iverson, Steph Curry, the Warriors, and the young talent in the NBA (32:04). Finally, the guys close it out with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (58:00).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Andre Iguodala
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Kyle Crichton, and Stefan Anderson
