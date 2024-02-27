 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

LeBron’s 180 on Bronny. Plus, NFL Combine Rumors With Albert Breer.

Ryen and Albert also discuss the futures for Fields, Higgins, Wilson, and Cousins

By Ryen Russillo
USC v Stanford Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images


Russillo kicks off the show with a reaction to LeBron James’s tweet about the mock draft and their placement of Bronny James (0:38). Then he is joined by Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, who is live from the NFL draft combine. They discuss the market, what the NFL combine will look like if the top 10 picks do not attend, the new salary cap number, and more (13:05). The guys close it out with their FanDuel alliance picks (54:28) and some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (60:10).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Albert Breer
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Kyle Crichton, and Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

