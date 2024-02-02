 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Knicks Ceiling, LeBron Trade Rumors, and NBA Ref Drama. Plus, Domonique Foxworth Joins.

Domonique explains what makes Patrick Mahomes special, debates Josh Allen vs. Lamar Jackson, and discusses why the coaching cycle ended without Belichick getting a job

By Ryen Russillo
Miami Heat v New York Knicks Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images


Russillo starts the show with his thoughts on the Knicks’ winning streak, a LeBron trade, and officiating in the NBA (0:43). Then, he’s joined by Domonique Foxworth to explain what makes Patrick Mahomes special, debate Josh Allen vs. Lamar Jackson, discuss why the coaching cycle ended without Bill Belichick getting a job, and share his lean for the Super Bowl (27:47). Plus, Life Advice with Ceruti and Kyle! And is it okay to send a coworker flowers on Valentine’s Day (67:39)?

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Domonique Foxworth
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Kyle Crichton, and Mike Wargon

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

Next Up In The Ryen Russillo Podcast

The Latest

The Irony Behind the 65-Game Rule and the Biggest All-Star Snubs

Plus, Austin and Pausha highlight last night’s Lakers dominance

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi

Joel Embiid’s Injury, Jalen Hurts’s Future, and DeVonta Smith’s Contract!

Sheil has questions surrounding Jalen Hurts’s leadership following the 2023 Philadelphia Eagles collapse

By Sheil Kapadia

Robbie Hummel on Purdue’s Ceiling, the Flagrant 1 Phenomenon, and the Bronny Experience

The Ringer’s Tate Frazier is joined by Robbie Hummel for some long overdue Purdue talk. Then Tate and Kyle recap their USC-Oregon court-side experience, before closing the show with some shoutouts and games to watch this weekend.

By Tate Frazier

Belichick Regret? One and Done? Answering Five Questions on the New NFL Head Coaching Hires.

Ben and Sheil discuss the new hires and how they fit with their new teams. Plus, who will regret not hiring Bill Belichick?

By Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia

The All-Mailbag Episode! Plus Heat ‘N’ Greet Details Announcement.

Rosenberg takes questions about Rio de Janeiro food recs, Seth Rollins’s obvious ‘Wrestlemania’ opponent, a ‘Cheap Heat’ T-shirt life hack, and more

By Peter Rosenberg

LeBron’s Future, a Brunson State of Mind, and Embiid’s Wild Week

The clock is ticking for LeBron James and the Lakers, and Verno and KOC debate what the right move is for both

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor