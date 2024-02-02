Knicks Ceiling, LeBron Trade Rumors, and NBA Ref Drama. Plus, Domonique Foxworth Joins.

Russillo starts the show with his thoughts on the Knicks’ winning streak, a LeBron trade, and officiating in the NBA (0:43). Then, he’s joined by Domonique Foxworth to explain what makes Patrick Mahomes special, debate Josh Allen vs. Lamar Jackson, discuss why the coaching cycle ended without Bill Belichick getting a job, and share his lean for the Super Bowl (27:47). Plus, Life Advice with Ceruti and Kyle! And is it okay to send a coworker flowers on Valentine’s Day (67:39)?
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Domonique Foxworth
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Kyle Crichton, and Mike Wargon
