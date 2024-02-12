 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs Are Champs Again, San Fran’s Mahomes Problem, and the OT Decision Debate With Todd McShay

Ryen recaps the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers

By Ryen Russillo
Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images


Ryen opens the show by recapping another Chiefs Super Bowl victory and what moment cost the 49ers the Super Bowl. Who actually plays the position better, Pat Mahomes or Tom Brady (00:34)? Todd McShay joins the pod and discusses how Mahomes has adjusted to not playing hero ball (16:19). Plus, Life Advice! A guy is upset by who his girlfriend’s celebrity crush is, and Kyle has a Valentine’s Day Life Advice question (1:02:06).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Todd McShay
Producers: Cliff Augustin, Steve Ceruti, and Kyle Crichton

