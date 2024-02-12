Chiefs Are Champs Again, San Fran’s Mahomes Problem, and the OT Decision Debate With Todd McShay

Ryen opens the show by recapping another Chiefs Super Bowl victory and what moment cost the 49ers the Super Bowl. Who actually plays the position better, Pat Mahomes or Tom Brady (00:34)? Todd McShay joins the pod and discusses how Mahomes has adjusted to not playing hero ball (16:19). Plus, Life Advice! A guy is upset by who his girlfriend’s celebrity crush is, and Kyle has a Valentine’s Day Life Advice question (1:02:06).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Todd McShay
Producers: Cliff Augustin, Steve Ceruti, and Kyle Crichton
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS