Embiid’s Injury and the 65-Game MVP Threshold, Plus Chandler Parsons on the West Favorite, Doc’s Impact, and More

Ryen discusses Joel Embiid and the 65-game threshold that players must meet in order to receive awards. Then former NBA player Chandler Parsons discusses being in the media, the Clippers, and Jalen Brunson.

By Ryen Russillo
Philadelphia 76ers v Golden State Warriors Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images


Ryen opens up the pod with the discussion around Joel Embiid and the 65-game threshold that players must meet to receive awards. Did Joel feel forced to play against the Warriors on Tuesday night, when he suffered another injury, after missing the Saturday prime-time game against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets (00:37)? Former NBA player Chandler Parsons joined Ryen to discuss being in the media now as a former player, where the Clippers stand in the West, and how good Jalen Brunson has been for the Knicks (16:39). Plus, Life Advice! One guy went too hard at a company ice skating outing (45:56).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Chandler Parsons
Producers: Cliff Augustin, Steve Ceruti, and Kyle Crichton

