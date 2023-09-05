 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Deion Effect at Colorado With Joel Klatt, Plus Life Advice

Are the Buffs for real this season?

By Ryen Russillo
Russillo opens with Colorado’s huge Week 1 win over TCU, Shedeur Sanders’s play at QB, Deion Sanders dealing with the media, and whether the Buffs can be for real this season (1:00). Next, he chats with Fox analyst and former Colorado QB Joel Klatt for more about the Buffs’ short- and long-term outlook, his initial reaction to Deion taking over as the head coach, and some other Week 1 news in college football, including LSU-FSU (18:00). Finally, the guys close it out with some listener-submitted life advice emails (51:00).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Joel Klatt
