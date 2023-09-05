The Deion Effect at Colorado With Joel Klatt, Plus Life Advice



Russillo opens with Colorado’s huge Week 1 win over TCU, Shedeur Sanders’s play at QB, Deion Sanders dealing with the media, and whether the Buffs can be for real this season (1:00). Next, he chats with Fox analyst and former Colorado QB Joel Klatt for more about the Buffs’ short- and long-term outlook, his initial reaction to Deion taking over as the head coach, and some other Week 1 news in college football, including LSU-FSU (18:00). Finally, the guys close it out with some listener-submitted life advice emails (51:00).

Host: Ryen Russillo

Guest: Joel Klatt

