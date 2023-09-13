 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Empathy for Jets Fans, and UNC Coach Mack Brown Talks Drake Maye and Texas

Plus, chatting with ‘Battle of Ink and Ice’ author Darrell Hartman

By Ryen Russillo
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images


Ryen starts out the pod discussing how devastating the Aaron Rodgers injury is to the Jets fan base and shows empathy toward Jets fans, before getting into people turning on Josh Allen (00:44). Then, he’s joined by North Carolina head football coach Mack Brown to discuss potential NFL top pick Drake Maye, Texas’s win over Alabama, and life in college football with NIL (13:55). Next, he chats with author Darrell Hartman about his book, Battle of Ink and Ice (39:17). And finally, the guys close it out with some listener-submitted life advice questions including a wild story involving jungle juice (1:12:02).

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out http://theringer.com/RG to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Mack Brown and Darrell Hartman
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Kyle Crichton, and Cliff Augustin

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ryen Russillo Podcast

The Latest

Eagles-Vikings Preview: All Eyes on the Eagles Offense

How will the game plan differ against Minnesota?

By Sheil Kapadia

‘Ahsoka’ Episode 5 Instant Reactions

The Midnight Boys talk the emotional conflict between Ahsoka and Anakin, whether this is truly Dave Filoni’s masterpiece, and more

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, and 2 more

Ron Holland on What Makes Him Such an Intriguing NBA Prospect

Ron Holland joins KOC to talk his basketball journey, defensive versatility, growing offensive game, and more!

By Kevin O'Connor

Team USA Fails to Capture Bronze, No More Load Management, and More

Plus, the Lakers’ signing of Christian Wood, Kevin Porter Jr.’s arrest on assault charges, and more

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi

Is Jon Moxley Holding Bryan Danielson Back? Plus, TKO’s Ambitious Goals for WWE and UFC.

The guys also react to Dip’s take on ‘Cheap Heat’ when he said it’s time for Seth Rollins to drop the belt to Finn Balor

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and 1 more

‘Ahsoka’ Episode 5 Recap: The Classically Cinematic “Shadow Warrior” Is a Thrilling—and Bumpy—Ride

The visually and aurally inventive installment presents some narrative unevenness as it chases ghosts, but the series and its eponymous protagonist now seem to have cast off their constraints

By Ben Lindbergh