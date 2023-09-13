Empathy for Jets Fans, and UNC Coach Mack Brown Talks Drake Maye and Texas



Ryen starts out the pod discussing how devastating the Aaron Rodgers injury is to the Jets fan base and shows empathy toward Jets fans, before getting into people turning on Josh Allen (00:44). Then, he’s joined by North Carolina head football coach Mack Brown to discuss potential NFL top pick Drake Maye, Texas’s win over Alabama, and life in college football with NIL (13:55). Next, he chats with author Darrell Hartman about his book, Battle of Ink and Ice (39:17). And finally, the guys close it out with some listener-submitted life advice questions including a wild story involving jungle juice (1:12:02).

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out http://theringer.com/RG to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Host: Ryen Russillo

Guests: Mack Brown and Darrell Hartman

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Kyle Crichton, and Cliff Augustin

Subscribe: Spotify