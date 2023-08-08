Life in the G League With Shareef Abdur-Rahim, Plus Life Advice



Russillo is joined by the president of the NBA G League, Shareef Abdur-Rahim, to talk about the growth of the league, young players who choose the league over college, and what separates the guys who make it to the NBA. Plus, they chat about his unique NBA career (0:30). Finally, the guys close it out with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (26:03).

Host: Ryen Russillo

Guest: Shareef Abdur-Rahim

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Kyle Crichton, and Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS