Life in the G League With Shareef Abdur-Rahim, Plus Life Advice

Russillo is joined by the president of the NBA G League, Shareef Abdur-Rahim, to talk about the growth of the league, young players, and more

By Ryen Russillo
2023 NBA All-Star - NBA G League Next Up Game Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images


Russillo is joined by the president of the NBA G League, Shareef Abdur-Rahim, to talk about the growth of the league, young players who choose the league over college, and what separates the guys who make it to the NBA. Plus, they chat about his unique NBA career (0:30). Finally, the guys close it out with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (26:03).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Shareef Abdur-Rahim
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Kyle Crichton, and Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

