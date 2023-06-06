Kyrie Recruiting LeBron and Jaylen, Harden and Dame’s Futures With Shams Charania. Plus the NIL Wild West in CFB With Bruce Feldman.

Russillo is joined by NBA insider Shams Charania to discuss the report of Kyrie Irving reaching out to LeBron James to gauge his interest in joining the Mavericks, James Harden’s choice between the Rockets and the 76ers, Jaylen Brown’s next contract, Adam Silver’s ambiguous comments about Ja Morant, the future of Damian Lillard in Portland, and more (0:41). Then Ryen talks with The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman about NIL’s impact on college football, tampering, whether it can be regulated, and more (24:19). Then Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (49:27).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Shams Charania and Bruce Feldman
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
