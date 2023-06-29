 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ohtani Joins LeBron and Tiger in Living Up to the Hype With Jeff Passan

Plus: Ryen and Jeff discuss the Shohei Ohtani narrative in 2018 vs. 2023 and whether he will remain with the Los Angeles Angels in the future

By Ryen Russillo
Chicago White Sox v Los Angeles Angels Photo by Harry How/Getty Images


‌Russillo shares his thoughts on Shohei Ohtani and where he ranks among all-type hype athletes including LeBron James, Tiger Woods, and Connor McDavid (0:40). Then Ryen is joined by ESPN’s Jeff Passan to discuss Ohtani’s unprecedented career, the Ohtani narrative in 2018 vs. 2023, whether he will remain with the Angels in the future, and more (13:20). Finally, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (51:01).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Jeff Passan
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

Next Up In The Ryen Russillo Podcast

The Latest

Is This a Boring Year for NBA Free Agency? Plus, Why Kyrie Irving to the Suns Can’t Work.

Logan and Raja preview the upcoming NBA free agency period and debate whether it will have significant implications for the year ahead

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Ibert Schultz and the Impact of Overturning Affirmative Action

Bakari and Ibert also talk about how HBCUs could be affected by the decision

By Bakari Sellers

‘The Kardashians’ on Hulu Season 3, Episode 6 

Amelia Wedemeyer and Zack Peter react to Kim taking over the DMV in full glam and dive back into the ongoing Kourtney-Kim feud

By Amelia Wedemeyer

More on the ‘Bachelorette’ Season 20 Premiere With Rachel and Melanie Platten

Singer Rachel Platten and her sister, Melanie, join to discuss discuss their impressions of Charity Lawson and the men who were highlighted in the first episode

By Juliet Litman

Neighbors, a Change of Heart on Instapot, and Iru With Tunde Wey

Dave and Chris talk to Tunde about Nigerian iru and the interesting numbers that led to the pricing of his new spirit, Since

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Instant Reactions to Domingo German Throwing the 24th Perfect Game in MLB History

JJ returns to recap Domingo German’s perfect game in the New York Yankees’ 11-0 win over the Oakland A’s

By John Jastremski