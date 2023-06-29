Ohtani Joins LeBron and Tiger in Living Up to the Hype With Jeff Passan

Russillo shares his thoughts on Shohei Ohtani and where he ranks among all-type hype athletes including LeBron James, Tiger Woods, and Connor McDavid (0:40). Then Ryen is joined by ESPN’s Jeff Passan to discuss Ohtani’s unprecedented career, the Ohtani narrative in 2018 vs. 2023, whether he will remain with the Angels in the future, and more (13:20). Finally, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (51:01).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Jeff Passan
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS