Is Mahomes Just Inevitable? Plus, Damien Woody on Hurts’s Bright Future and Super Bowl After-Parties.

Ryen recaps the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory and talks to Super Bowl winner Damien Woody about Jalen Hurts, Kansas City’s run-pass balance, and more

By Ryen Russillo
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images


Russillo shares his takeaways from the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win over the Eagles (0:32) before talking with two-time Super Bowl champion Damien Woody about the Chiefs offensive line being one of the biggest stars of the game, Kansas City’s run-pass balance, the Eagles’ lack of defensive adjustments, Jalen Hurts’s incredible performance, the continued growth of Patrick Mahomes’s legacy, stories from Damien’s two Super Bowl victories, after-parties, and more (18:43). Next Ryen, Ceruti, and Kyle convene to name the surprising winner of the NFL picks contest (45:50), recap Ryen’s weekend in Arizona for the Super Bowl and Waste Management Open, and answer some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:00:07).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Damien Woody
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

