 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The 49ers’ Dominance and Purdy’s Development, Plus Texas Loses but Isn’t Done With Todd McShay

Ryen and Todd also discuss how to build around a rookie quarterback

By Ryen Russillo
Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images


Russillo opens by recapping Week 5 of the NFL season and giving his biggest winners and losers (1:39). Then, he recaps the Texas-Oklahoma matchup, discusses Miami’s loss, and breaks down his top 12 (25:24). He is then joined by Todd McShay to talk about the 49ers’ dominance, Fred Warner, and how to build around a rookie quarterback (42:19). Finally, the guys close it out with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (90:43).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Todd McShay
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Kyle Crichton, and Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ryen Russillo Podcast

The Latest

WWE Fastlane Review, Adam Copeland Interview Part 2, and a Preview of AEW Vs. NXT Tuesday Night

David, Ben, and Brian also get into Seth Rollins’s successful World Heavyweight Championship defense and the odd couple of Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes

By David Shoemaker, Ben Cruz, and 1 more

‘Loki’ Season 2, the Problems with ‘The Exorcist: Believer,’ and ‘The Gold’

Chris and Andy cover what worked and didn’t work in the first episode of ‘Loki’ Season 2

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Eagles-Rams Postgame Reaction: Best Win of the Season So Far

Sheil and Ben discuss how impressive Jalen Hurts was in crucial moments on third down and talk about what the offensive line did to keep Aaron Donald in check

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

‘OSP’ Geezers of College Basketball With J. Kyle Mann

Tate and Kyle also have some shout-outs for Ohio State’s courting of Bryce James and Rick Pitino’s bolstering of St. John’s 2024-25 schedule

By Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann
Manchester United v Brentford FC - Premier League
Play

Manchester United Have Saved ten Hag’s Job! Kovacic Should Have Seen Red!

Plus, discussion of a World Cup winning striker going in goal for his team and Spurs beating Luton with 10 men after a shocking Bissouma red card

By Ben Foster

Week 5 Takeaways, ‘MNF’ Preview, and NLDS Picks

Raheem and House discuss the San Francisco 49ers’ dominance, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals’ resurgence, Bill Belichick’s future, and the NLDS matchups

By Raheem Palmer and Joe House