The 49ers’ Dominance and Purdy’s Development, Plus Texas Loses but Isn’t Done With Todd McShay

Russillo opens by recapping Week 5 of the NFL season and giving his biggest winners and losers (1:39). Then, he recaps the Texas-Oklahoma matchup, discusses Miami’s loss, and breaks down his top 12 (25:24). He is then joined by Todd McShay to talk about the 49ers’ dominance, Fred Warner, and how to build around a rookie quarterback (42:19). Finally, the guys close it out with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (90:43).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Todd McShay
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Kyle Crichton, and Stefan Anderson
