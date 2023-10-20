 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Friday Feedback! Plus Willie Colon on Dolphins-Eagles and What Makes an Elite Defense.

Russillo is joined by Fox Sports’ Willie Colon to discuss the Jets and preview Sunday’s game before Ceruti and Kyle join to share their picks for this week’s Alliance Parlay

By Ryen Russillo
Philadelphia Eagles v New York Jets Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images


Russillo is joined by Fox Sports’ Willie Colon to discuss what the Jets’ best move is going forward (1:00), break down what makes an NFL defense elite (12:00), share stories from Willie’s playing days (26:00), and preview Sunday night’s matchup between the Dolphins and Eagles (32:00). Finally, Ceruti and Kyle join to share their picks for this week’s Alliance Parlay (36:00) before closing the show by answering your Friday Feedback questions (42:00).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Willie Colon
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Kyle Crichton, and Mike Wargon

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

