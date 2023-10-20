Friday Feedback! Plus Willie Colon on Dolphins-Eagles and What Makes an Elite Defense.

Russillo is joined by Fox Sports’ Willie Colon to discuss what the Jets’ best move is going forward (1:00), break down what makes an NFL defense elite (12:00), share stories from Willie’s playing days (26:00), and preview Sunday night’s matchup between the Dolphins and Eagles (32:00). Finally, Ceruti and Kyle join to share their picks for this week’s Alliance Parlay (36:00) before closing the show by answering your Friday Feedback questions (42:00).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Willie Colon
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Kyle Crichton, and Mike Wargon
