Did Rodgers Just Retire? Unlikely NFC Playoff QBs and Chicago’s No. 1 Pick With Damien Woody

Ryen and Damien also discuss Daniel Jones’s impact on the Giants, why the Bengals are Damien’s favorite AFC contender, and what to make of the Chargers

By Ryen Russillo
Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images


Russillo shares his five biggest takeaways from the NFL regular-season finale, including the Bears receiving the no. 1 draft pick for the first time since 1947, Dak Prescott’s continued inconsistency, 2023-24 Detroit Lions optimism, and more (0:40). Then Ryen is joined by two-time Super Bowl champion Damien Woody to discuss the surprising list of NFC playoff QBs, the Lions’ feel-good win over the Packers, Aaron Rodgers’s strange departure from Lambeau Field after the loss, Daniel Jones’s impact on the Giants, why the Bengals are Damien’s favorite AFC contender, what to make of the Chargers, and more (11:24). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (36:48).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Damein Woody
Producer: Kyle Crichton

