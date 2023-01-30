Mahomes Adjusts the Belt, the Blame Game, and a Look Ahead to the Super Bowl With Daryl Johnston

Russillo does a Tales From the Couch-style recap of the Chiefs’ win over the Bengals, including the mysterious “extra third down” play, Chris Jones’s impact, undue criticism on referees, and more (0:29). Then Ryen is joined by three-time Super Bowl champion Daryl Johnston to discuss how Patrick Mahomes adjusted to losing his top WRs vs. the Bengals, the underrated Cincinnati defense, Joseph Ossai’s hit on Mahomes, whether we learned anything from 49ers-Eagles, a look ahead to Super Bowl 57, and more (18:35). Finally, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (42:01).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Daryl Johnston
Producer: Kye Crichton
