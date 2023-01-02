 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

CFP Reaction With Trent Dilfer. Plus: Five Things From NFL Week 17 and Stidham’s NFL Debut With Mike Giardi.

Russillo shares his five biggest takeaways from NFL Week 17 before recapping the College Football Playoff semifinals

By Ryen Russillo
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 31 Semifinal Game&nbsp;Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


Russillo shares his five biggest takeaways from NFL Week 17 (0:49) before recapping the College Football Playoff semifinals (11:35). Then Ryen talks with University of Alabama at Birmingham head coach Trent Dilfer about Ohio State’s hard-fought loss to Georgia, how TCU pulled off its win over Michigan, a CFB national title preview, and more (28:41). Next, Ryen is joined by NFL Network’s Mike Giardi to discuss Jarrett Stidham’s impressive performance in the Raiders’ overtime loss to the 49ers, the Patriots keeping their season alive after beating the Dolphins, and how the Patriots will move forward next year with so many questions surrounding the offense (1:03:27). Finally, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:29:12).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Mike Giardi and Trent Dilfer
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

