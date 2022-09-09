 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Are the Bills This Good, With T.J. Houshmandzadeh. Plus Top NFL WRs, What Makes a No. 1 WR, and Should Rookie QBs Sit?

Ryen is joined by T.J. Houshmandzadeh to discuss whether the Bills will have any weak points this season, why the Rams will struggle to make the playoffs, and more

By Ryen Russillo
Russillo shares his thoughts on the Bills steamrolling the Rams in the NFL opener (0:31). Then Ryen is joined by T.J. Houshmandzadeh to discuss whether the Bills will have any weak points this season, why the Rams will struggle to make the playoffs, the best WRs in the NFL, what it means to be a no. 1 WR, Trey Lance optimism, whether rookie QBs should sit for a year before playing, stories from T.J.’s 11-year NFL career, and more (12:24). Then Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (43:16).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: TJ Houshmandzadeh
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

