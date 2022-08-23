 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Durant, Nets Have No Better Options; Jon Anik on Maybe the Best UFC Win Ever; and We Introduce Worst Take

Also, Ryen introduces a new segment called Worst Take

By Ryen Russillo
Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four Photo by Elsa/Getty Images


Russillo opens with the Nets’ announcement that they and Kevin Durant will stick together, why it’s probably because neither had any great options, and why he’s not all of sudden buying Brooklyn stock (0:31). Next, he chats with voice of the UFC Jon Anik about the wild card this past weekend and why Edwards’s win might be the greatest UFC win ever (14:18). Then, the guys introduce a new segment called Worst Take (43:13) before closing it out with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (55:37).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Jon Anik
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

Next Up In The Ryen Russillo Podcast

The Latest

Johnny Wrestling Is Back! Plus, Kevin Owens’s Rise to Prominence.

Plus, Evan debuts his new segment, The Internet Gets on My Damn Nerves, to respond to a tweet that says Karrion Kross would be in the main event of ‘WrestleMania 39’ and a shirt Brian H. Waters is wearing

By Evan Mack

What’s the Secret of Success in America? This Economist Has Answers.

Derek delves into the viability of the American dream in our current economy

By Derek Thompson

The Fight of His Life—Ed Slater and Sam Raven Chat With Jim Hamilton

Ed talks about being diagnosed with motor neurone disease and being forced to retire from professional rugby, and the guys reflect on their recent 350-mile charity cycle, which raised over 300K for MND charities and research

By The Rugby Pod

The 20 Most Anticipated Movies of Fall 2022 

Amanda and Sean also break down the summer doldrums at the box office

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins

Testing the Upper Limits of Deliciousness of the Green Bean

Can the humble green bean be diced and sliced into something resembling the greatest rice accompaniment on Earth

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

African Film and Adapting ‘The Color Purple’ With Blitz Bazawule

Bazawule discusses the importance of African films made by African filmmakers, his experience working with Beyoncé on ‘Black Is King,’ his upcoming musical adaptation of ‘The Color Purple,’ and more

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay