Durant, Nets Have No Better Options; Jon Anik on Maybe the Best UFC Win Ever; and We Introduce Worst Take

Russillo opens with the Nets’ announcement that they and Kevin Durant will stick together, why it’s probably because neither had any great options, and why he’s not all of sudden buying Brooklyn stock (0:31). Next, he chats with voice of the UFC Jon Anik about the wild card this past weekend and why Edwards’s win might be the greatest UFC win ever (14:18). Then, the guys introduce a new segment called Worst Take (43:13) before closing it out with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (55:37).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Jon Anik
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
