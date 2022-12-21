Tales: The Knicks’ Streak and Was Bucks-Pelicans a Finals Preview? Plus Daniel Jeremiah on This Year’s QB Class, the No. 1 Pick, and Revisiting Zach, Fields, and Mac.



Russillo shares his thoughts on the Knicks’ eight-game win streak, what the Warriors may do while Steph Curry recovers from injury, Grizzlies-Nuggets, and Pelicans-Bucks (0:40), before talking with NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah about the 2023 NFL draft, Alabama QB Bryce Young, what the Lions may do with their first-round draft picks, the impact of prospect visits vs. game tape, a TE-heavy draft class, and more, before revisiting the first-round QBs from the 2021 NFL draft (21:59). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (54:40).

Host: Ryen Russillo

Guest: Daniel Jeremiah

Producer: Kyle Crichton

