Playoff Scenarios and CFB Weekend Picks With Stanford Steve and The Bear. Plus: Rams Paying the Price, and Life Advice.

Plus, Ryen and Kyle give out their favorite bets for NFL Week 13

By Ryen Russillo
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 26 Georgia Tech at Georgia Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


Russillo shares his thoughts on the Rams’ 3-8 season after winning the Super Bowl in February, their grim cap-space situation, and lack of draft picks (0:37). Then Ryen is joined by “Stanford” Steve Coughlin and Chris “The Bear” Fallica to discuss how many teams are realistically still alive in the College Football Playoff, CFP expansion thoughts, and picks for conference championship weekend (10:18). Finally, Ryen and Kyle give out their favorite bets for NFL Week 13 (56:26) before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:00:39).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Steve Coughlin and Chris Fallica
Producer: Kyle Crichton

