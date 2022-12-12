Is Tua vs. Herbert Over? ’22 Brady vs. ’19 Brady and the Jets’ Bright Future With Damien Woody

Russillo shares his five biggest takeaways from NFL Week 14, including the end of this iteration of the Justin Herbert vs. Tua Tagovailoa debate, Bengals-Browns, and the Titans’ second-half losing streak (0:27). Then Ryen is joined by two-time Super Bowl champion Damien Woody to discuss Jets-Bills, Dolphins-Chargers, Chiefs-Broncos, the Cowboys barely surviving the Texans, Titans-Jaguars, Brock Purdy’s 49ers, and more (11:41). Next Ryen briefly shares his Spotify Wrapped (35:02), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (37:06).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Damien Woody
Producer: Kyle Crichton
