Are the Nets and Warriors Still Contenders, With Richard Jefferson. Plus CFB Top 12, and Tales From the Couch.

Russillo shares his Tales From the Couch, including 76ers-Nets, Kings-Grizzlies, Nuggets-Pistons, and Lakers-Suns (0:40). Then Ryen talks with Richard Jefferson of ESPN and YES Network about the current parity in the NBA’s Western Conference, his stories from Team USA, Ben Simmons going back to Philly, the Warriors being in need of a change, Patrick Beverley’s shove on Deandre Ayton, Richard’s tussle with teammate Kenyon Martin, and more (26:25). Then Ryen gives out his rankings for the top 12 teams in college football (1:08:07), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:14:29).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Richard Jefferson
Producer: Kye Crichton
