Pau Gasol and Deontay Wilder, Plus Worst Take and Life Advice

Russillo is joined by two-time NBA champion Pau Gasol to discuss playing in the 2008 Olympics vs. Team USA, being traded to the Lakers, Kobe Bryant as a teammate, and more (0:35). Then Ryen talks with boxer and former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder about his time off from the sport, boxing critics and media, what he learned from his fights with Tyson Fury, his upcoming fight against Robert Helenius, and more (21:57). Next, Ryen, Ceruti, and Kyle offer up another edition of Worst Take (39:11), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (48:33)
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Pau Gasol and Deontay Wilder
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
