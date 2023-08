Yes, you read that title correctly, and, yes, hell has frozen over. Johnny is joined this week by one of the most polarizing figures in Challenge history, Paulie Calafiore, to talk about how they squashed their feud, his journey of self-discovery, and his return to the Challenge universe. They also recap Episode 3 of The Challenge: USA Season 2.

Host: Johnny Bananas

Guest: Paulie Calafiore

Producer: Sasha Ashall

