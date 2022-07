Tyson Apostol and Amelia Wedemeyer come together to break down the premiere of The Challenge: USA. They talk about Tyson’s impressions of the rest of the cast (5:15), and how he prepared to be on this season of The Challenge (16:23). Then, they discuss what went into the pre-elimination deliberation and the big difference between Survivor and The Challenge (29:58).

Hosts: Tyson Apostol and Amelia Wedemeyer

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

