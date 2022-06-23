Spencer Pratt’s Reality Villain Redemption Part 2

Johnny continues his conversation with one of the greatest reality television villains of all time: Spencer Pratt. In this episode, Spencer talks about his forays into reality television after The Hills, including his stint on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here and Celebrity Big Brother UK. Then he tells Johnny what he wishes he could change about how he approached his early fame and what advice he would give his former self. Be sure to listen to Part 1 of this interview!
Host: Johnny Bananas
Guest: Spencer Pratt
Producer: Sasha Ashall
