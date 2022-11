Johnny sits down with decorated veteran of The Challenge and new Ride or Dies arrival Jordan Wiseley to go through the love, hookups, drama, and backstabbing in the third and fourth episodes. They dive into what it felt like for Jordan and Tori to meet in the game after not seeing each other for years, and why Jordan felt it was the right time to mend the fence.

Host: Johnny Bananas

Guest: Jordan Wiseley

Producer: Sasha Ashall

