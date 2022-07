Juliet Litman and Jodi Walker discuss and ask a few questions about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s quickie wedding in Las Vegas this past weekend. They talk about what we learned from J.Lo’s newsletter (1:00), which of their kids were in attendance (14:24), and what will come next for the newlyweds (23:38).

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Jodi Walker

Producer: Kaya McMullen

