Welcome to Jerks Week

We all know that movies and TV shows are filled with heroes and villains. But what about the characters in between? What about the characters who are annoying but funny, infuriating but entertaining, brash but fascinating? Well, those are the jerks, and it’s high time they get the credit they deserve. With the dog days of summer upon us, what better time to celebrate these beloved pop culture characters than now? Join The Ringer as we explore exactly what a jerk is, examine why we love jerks so much, and give you a chance to crown the no. 1 jerk.
Aug 7, 2023, 7:57am EDT
August 7
Ask a Psychologist: Why We Can’t Help But Love Pop Culture Jerks
From Roman Roy to Loki, audiences regularly become enamored of jerks across movies and television. Just what makes these characters so endearing—and what does that say about ourselves?
August 7
The Best Pop Culture Jerks Bracket
It’s the dog days of summer, so we might as well celebrate some jerks
August 7
The Gradations of Assholery: A Jerks Week Explainer
As The Ringer launches its bracket of the best jerks in pop culture, here is a thorough breakdown of the many different terms one can use to describe bad and annoying people—just so there’s no confusion