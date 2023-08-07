Welcome to Jerks Week

We all know that movies and TV shows are filled with heroes and villains. But what about the characters in between? What about the characters who are annoying but funny, infuriating but entertaining, brash but fascinating? Well, those are the jerks, and it’s high time they get the credit they deserve. With the dog days of summer upon us, what better time to celebrate these beloved pop culture characters than now? Join The Ringer as we explore exactly what a jerk is, examine why we love jerks so much, and give you a chance to crown the no. 1 jerk.