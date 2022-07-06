The Best of 2022 (So Far)

Some familiar faces and franchises have returned this year to the joy of theater-goers, TV watchers, and music listeners. Now that we’ve reached the halfway mark, The Ringer takes a look at the best of pop culture in 2022 (so far).
Filed under:
- Stream
3 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Jul 5, 2022, 8:09am EDT
Jul 5, 2022, 8:09am EDT
-
July 6
The Best Movies of 2022 (So Far)
Amid the returns of America’s greatest stuntmen—Tom Cruise and Johnny Knoxville—directors from across the world like Terence Davies, Apichatpong Weerasethakul, and David Cronenberg have also submitted superlative work
-
July 5
The Best TV Shows of 2022 (So Far)
From ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ to ‘Severance’ to ‘Abbott Elementary,’ 2022 has offered plenty of quality among a crowded TV field
-
July 5
The Best Songs and Albums of 2022 (So Far)
Charles and Rob discuss their favorite songs and albums of the year so far