 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

  • Stream

Welcome to Fresh Prince Day

We’d like to take a minute, just sit right there, we’re revisiting the Fresh Prince for the premiere of ‘Bel-Air’

Contributors: Ringer Staff

This Sunday, Peacock will premiere the first episode of Bel-Air, a contemporary, dramatic reimagining of the beloved ’90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. To mark the occasion, The Ringer is looking back on the legacy of the original series and the influence of the star who defined it, Will Smith. This is a story all about how pop culture got flipped, turned upside down. Welcome to Fresh Prince Day.

4 Total Updates Since
Feb 10, 2022, 6:00am EST