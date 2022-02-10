This Sunday, Peacock will premiere the first episode of Bel-Air, a contemporary, dramatic reimagining of the beloved ’90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. To mark the occasion, The Ringer is looking back on the legacy of the original series and the influence of the star who defined it, Will Smith. This is a story all about how pop culture got flipped, turned upside down. Welcome to Fresh Prince Day.
Filed under:
- Stream
4 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Feb 10, 2022, 6:00am EST
Feb 10, 2022, 6:00am EST
-
February 10
Sitcom or Not, ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Knew How to Pull Off Drama
‘Bel-Air,’ a new series from Peacock, reimagines ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ as a serious drama. But the original series excelled at delivering moments of poignancy in its own way.
-
February 10
The 50 Best Works of Will Smith’s Career
From movies and TV to albums and songs—and a few miscellaneous items in between—here is the definitive ranking of everything Will Smith
-
February 10
‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’: Anatomy of a Perfect Theme Song
All it takes is a few words and boom—you’re right back in the mid-’90s, watching Will Smith play ball in West Philadelphia
-
February 10
The Misunderstood Legacy of Will Smith’s Music Career
The man formerly known as the Fresh Prince won the first rap Grammy, but is rarely looked upon as an impactful artist these days. His evolution in hip-hop is more interesting than he’s given credit for.