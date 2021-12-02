Ringer Reevaluations

On Thursday, Ringer Films will debut the latest installment of its HBO Music Box series, Listening to Kenny G. Before that film reexamines the impact of the renowned saxophonist, The Ringer will spend this week revisiting other cultural figures, concepts, and even sports, that are likewise in need of a reevaluation.
Filed under:
- Stream
3 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Nov 29, 2021, 8:28am EST
Nov 29, 2021, 8:28am EST
-
December 2
How Soccer Lost America (Then Got It Back)
It took several decades, but Americans eventually lowered their defenses and welcomed the world’s game
-
December 2
Coldplay—and Especially “Fix You”—Deserve a Better Legacy
Yes, the mammoth single became wildly overexposed. But it got so big only because it connected with such a large group of people—and is that such a bad thing?
-
November 29
The Magician in the Checkered Shirt
There’s no entertainer quite like Garth Brooks (and, technically, Chris Gaines). It’s time we lay flowers at his boots.